Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Rises By 644.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 644.6% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
