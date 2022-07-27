Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 800.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumco Price Performance

SUOPY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195. Sumco has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.