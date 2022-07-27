Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 800.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumco Price Performance
SUOPY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195. Sumco has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.
Sumco Company Profile
