Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Rises By 736.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 736.5% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Versus Systems Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,009.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Featured Stories

