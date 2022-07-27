Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,457. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $11,831,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 355,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

