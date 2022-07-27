SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Tops $14.23 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $899,982.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.40 or 1.00003878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

