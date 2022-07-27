Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 4.6%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 116,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 654,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
