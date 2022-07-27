Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 4.6%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 116,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 654,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

About Sio Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.