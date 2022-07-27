Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,775 ($21.39) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Smiths Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.56.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
