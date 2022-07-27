Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,775 ($21.39) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Smiths Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.56.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.