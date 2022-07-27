Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $146.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

Soitec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76.

About Soitec

(Get Rating)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.