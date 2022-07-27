Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

