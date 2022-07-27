Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.
Southside Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56.
Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.