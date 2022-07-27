S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.95. 24,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.40.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

