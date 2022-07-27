SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.04

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 581132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
