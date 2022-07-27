Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 3.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 66,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,610,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

