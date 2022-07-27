SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.4-114.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.42 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.13-2.15 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 111,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,782. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.