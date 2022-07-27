SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.76-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32-5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,475. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 308,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

