StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $5.56 million and $15.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,010.14 or 0.99898335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00043924 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001658 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

