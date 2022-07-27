Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $255,802.36 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $255,802.36 and $579,679.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.05 or 0.99995556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.