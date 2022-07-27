State of Michigan Retirement System Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.95.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.