State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

