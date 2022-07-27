Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

