Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEOAY shares. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

