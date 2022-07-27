Storj Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.04 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Storj has a total market cap of $233.62 million and $23.04 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 373,468,720 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

