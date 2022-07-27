StormX (STMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.63 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, StormX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $77.21 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.95 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00127960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

