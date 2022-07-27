Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.77 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Suku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.36 or 0.99967174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00128058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,191,419 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

