Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

