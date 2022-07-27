Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

MLM stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,076. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

