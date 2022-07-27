Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.