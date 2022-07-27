Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,445. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

