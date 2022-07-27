Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XTN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,558. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.