Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,888 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

