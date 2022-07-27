Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,975.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $871,131.42 and $1,975.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.63 or 0.00704065 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,253,161 coins and its circulating supply is 46,553,161 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.