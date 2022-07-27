Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as low as $13.60. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 330 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Articles

