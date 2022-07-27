Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.13 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Swerve has a market cap of $4.81 million and $4.13 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,483,010 coins and its circulating supply is 17,263,083 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

