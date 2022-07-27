Swop Trading Down 19.2% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $35,712.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,474,012 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,651 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

