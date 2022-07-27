Swop Trading Down 19.2% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $35,712.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,474,012 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,651 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.