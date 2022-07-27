Syntropy 1-Day Volume Tops $480,167.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and approximately $480,167.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.05 or 0.99995556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,056,099 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.