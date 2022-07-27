Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.30 ($15.61) and last traded at €15.34 ($15.65). 12,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.42 ($15.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($19.59) price target on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Takkt Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.30.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

