The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 2.3%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.88. 11,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 11,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

