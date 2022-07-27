The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 163,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
