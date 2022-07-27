Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.38. 20,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Topcon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

Further Reading

