Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Shares Up 4.5%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.39. 2,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

