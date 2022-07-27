Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Shares Up 4.5%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.39. 2,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
