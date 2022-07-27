Tranche Finance (SLICE) One Day Volume Hits $38,579.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $38,579.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.14 or 1.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

