Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 18,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,816. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.