Trellis Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,173. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

