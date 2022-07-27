Tribe Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.36 or 0.99967174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00128058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.