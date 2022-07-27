Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

TRN traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.