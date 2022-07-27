UBS Group Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $154.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $151.25. 220,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.