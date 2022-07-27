UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. UDR also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 110,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in UDR by 217.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.