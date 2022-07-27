UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,519. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

