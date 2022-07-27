UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $453,887.25 and approximately $480.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00033747 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,554,782 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

