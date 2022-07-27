Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Unistake has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $56,204.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

