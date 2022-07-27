United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Buys $896,000.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Airlines alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.